एक बार फिर सड़कों पर शिक्षामित्र, आगरा, एटा, फिरोजाबाद में जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:30 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद योगी सरकार के मानदेय बढ़ाने के बाद आदेश से खफा हुए शिक्षामित्रों ने एक बार फिर सड़क पर उतर कर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया है। प्रदेश सरकार के इस आदेश को धोखा बता रहे शिक्षामित्रों ने आगरा, फिरोजाबाद और एटा जिलों में गुरुवार को जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन किया।
