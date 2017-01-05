आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

खत्म हो गई है जियो की 1GB 4G डाटा की लिमिट तो ऐसे बढ़ाएं

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 01:14 PM IST
tip to use 4g data beyond 1gb in reliance jio

अगर आप रिलायंस जियो का इस्तेमाल करे हैं लेकिन हैप्पी न्यू ईयर ऑफर के तहत मिली 1 GB 4G डाटा की लिमिट खत्म हो गई है तो जानिए उसे कैसे बढाएं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

reliance jio jio

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586ba4654f1c1b4d5615929f","slug":"airtel-offer-free-data-for-a-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 1 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 4G \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}

एयरटेल का शानदार ऑफर, 1 साल तक मिलेगा मुफ्त 4G डाटा

airtel offer free data for a year
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5864b9b34f1c1b425ceebb11","slug":"snapdeal-giving-you-reliance-jio-sim-card-with-happy-new-year-offer-for-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0928\u0948\u092a\u0921\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u092e ","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}

स्नैपडील से इस तरह घर बैठे मुफ्त पाएं जियो की सिम

snapdeal giving you reliance jio sim card with happy new year offer for free
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585ccc5e4f1c1b0f15e39065","slug":"snapdeal-starts-cash-at-home-with-just-one-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u0948\u092a\u0921\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0907\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}

एक रुपये में स्नैपडील से इस तरह पाइए दो हजार रुपये

snapdeal starts cash at home with just one rupees
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बुर्के में महिलाओं ने किया डांस, दुनियाभर में वीडियो पर मचा हड़कंप

बुर्के में महिलाओं ने किया डांस, दुनियाभर में वीडियो पर मचा हड़कंप

सोशल मीडिया: आज की 'रैना' सुरेश रैना को नींद न आएगी

सोशल मीडिया: आज की 'रैना' सुरेश रैना को नींद न आएगी

स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्‍त अंग प्रदर्शन के बाद भी फ्लॉप हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये हीरोइनें

स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्‍त अंग प्रदर्शन के बाद भी फ्लॉप हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये हीरोइनें

टाटा का नया तोहफा, लॉन्च हुई कार जेनन योद्धा

टाटा का नया तोहफा, लॉन्च हुई कार जेनन योद्धा

﻿