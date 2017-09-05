Download App
teachersday teachersday

जियो के 1GB डाटा खत्म होने के बाद भी ऐसे करें 4G स्पीड में अनलिमिटेड डाउनलोडिंग

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:07 PM IST
Reliance Jio First Anniversary, How to download film when 1GB Data end

रिलायंस जियो आज यानी 5 सितंबर को एक साल का हो गया। इस साल में जियो के पास ग्राहकों की संख्या 12 करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गई है। इस दौरान कंपनी ने कई सारे आकर्षक प्लान, डिवाइस और अभी हाल ही में दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता 4जी फोन लॉन्च किया है। तो जियो के जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर आपको एक ट्रिक बताते हैं जिससे रोज के 1 जीबी डाटा खत्म होने के बाद भी आप अनलिमिटेड डाउनलोडिंग कर सकते हैं।

