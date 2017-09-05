जियो के 1GB डाटा खत्म होने के बाद भी ऐसे करें 4G स्पीड में अनलिमिटेड डाउनलोडिंग
रिलायंस जियो आज यानी 5 सितंबर को एक साल का हो गया। इस साल में जियो के पास ग्राहकों की संख्या 12 करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गई है। इस दौरान कंपनी ने कई सारे आकर्षक प्लान, डिवाइस और अभी हाल ही में दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता 4जी फोन लॉन्च किया है। तो जियो के जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर आपको एक ट्रिक बताते हैं जिससे रोज के 1 जीबी डाटा खत्म होने के बाद भी आप अनलिमिटेड डाउनलोडिंग कर सकते हैं।
