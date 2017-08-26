बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जियो फोन कर चुके हैं बुक तो इस नंबर पर कॉल करके जानें स्टेटस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tip of the Day
›
Jio Phone booking: How to check pre book status
{"_id":"59a10fcd4f1c1b68188b49cb","slug":"jio-phone-booking-how-to-check-pre-book-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091f\u0938","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 12:58 PM IST
जियो फोन को लेकर लोगों में उतना क्रेज देखने को नहीं मिल रहा है जितना रिलायंस जियो सिम के लिए था, हालांकि 24 अगस्त की शाम को 5.30 बजे जियो की वेबसाइट बुकिंग के दौरान क्रैश जरूर हुई थी। वहीं कुछ देर बाद साइट फिर से चालु हो गई और लोगों ने फोन बुक किए। उसके बाद से
फोन
की बुकिंग ऑफलाइन, ऑनलाइन और माय जियो ऐप से ऑनलाइन आसानी से हो रही है। ऐसे में बड़ा सवाल यह है कि अगर आपने फोन बुक कर दिया है तो उसका स्टेटस कैसे पता करें। तो चलिए हम आपको बताते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a10fcd4f1c1b68188b49cb","slug":"jio-phone-booking-how-to-check-pre-book-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091f\u0938","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"599e6c3b4f1c1bbd6c8b47f1","slug":"jio-phone-booking-this-is-the-best-way-to-book-the-mobile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 ?","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"599c094c4f1c1bef168b4575","slug":"4-most-useful-apps-not-available-on-google-play-store","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0910\u092a, \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599fbd144f1c1b96108b4588","slug":"jio-phone-booking-know-all-terms-and-conditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599e998c4f1c1b10428b4874","slug":"jio-phone-full-specifications-released-by-reliance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 2000mAh \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u0910\u092a","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599fa2e14f1c1bca2d8b45da","slug":"jio-phone-booking-starts-here-how-to-book-phone-easly","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092a-\u092c\u093e\u092f-\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092a \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599ec2eb4f1c1b27218b46f9","slug":"isha-sharma-i-am-an-indian-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"5974b0fd4f1c1b62708b47e6","slug":"ibne-insha-the-poet-of-legacy-of-mir","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092c\u094d\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e: \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u093c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093c \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0941\u0938\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599e5a2d4f1c1ba8188b4878","slug":"the-role-of-literature-is-essential-in-building-country-says-raaz-dehlvi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940: \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0935\u093f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093c \u0926\u0939\u0932\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!