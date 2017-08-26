Download App
kavya kavya

जियो फोन कर चुके हैं बुक तो इस नंबर पर कॉल करके जानें स्टेटस

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 12:58 PM IST
Jio Phone booking: How to check pre book status

जियो फोन को लेकर लोगों में उतना क्रेज देखने को नहीं मिल रहा है जितना रिलायंस जियो सिम के लिए था, हालांकि 24 अगस्त की शाम को 5.30 बजे जियो की वेबसाइट बुकिंग के दौरान क्रैश जरूर हुई थी। वहीं कुछ देर बाद साइट फिर से चालु हो गई और लोगों ने फोन बुक किए। उसके बाद से फोन की बुकिंग ऑफलाइन, ऑनलाइन और माय जियो ऐप से ऑनलाइन आसानी से हो रही है। ऐसे में बड़ा सवाल यह है कि अगर आपने फोन बुक कर दिया है तो उसका स्टेटस कैसे पता करें। तो चलिए हम आपको बताते हैं।

जियो फोन कर चुके हैं बुक तो इस नंबर पर कॉल करके जानें स्टेटस

Jio Phone booking: How to check pre book status
जियो फोन प्री-बुक करने का सबसे आसान तरीका क्या है ?

Jio Phone booking, This is the Best way how to book the mobile
गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर नहीं मिलेंगे ये 4 ऐप, हैं बहुत ही काम के

4 most useful apps not available on google play store
जियो फोन बुक करने से पहले जान लें सारी शर्तें, नहीं है आधार कार्ड की जरूरत

Jio Phone booking, Know all terms and conditions
अब आसानी से बुक हो रहा है जियो फोन, ये है स्टेप-बाय-स्टेप तरीका

Jio Phone booking starts, Here how to book phone easly
Your Story has been saved!