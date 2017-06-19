आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

WhatsApp पर किसी ने किया है ब्लॉक तो ऐसे करें मैसेज

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 03:17 PM IST
If someone blocked you on WhatsApp, Try this trick for messaging

व्हाट्सऐप आप में से कई लोग यूज करते होंगे। कई बार ऐसा भी होता होगा कि किसी फ्रेंड से झगड़ा हो गया और उसने व्हास्टऐप पर आपको ब्लॉक कर दिया हो। ऐसे में व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए उसे मैसेज करना मुश्किल हो जाता है। चलिए आज हम आपको एक तरीका बताते हैं जिससे अगर आपको किसी ने ब्लॉक भी किया हो तो भी आप उसे मैसेज कर सकेंगे। अगली स्लाइड में जानें ट्रिक।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

whatsapp whatsapp trick

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

सेकेंडों में मिलेगा चोरी हुआ फोन, ये है सबसे आसान तरीका

How to find stolen mobile phone with cm security
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

इस ट्रिक से Youtube के वीडियो मोबाइल में करें डाउनलोड

Howe to download youtube video in mobile phones
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

मोबाइल से घर बैठे कमाएं पैसे, 45 सेकेंड के मिलेंगे 8 रुपये

How to earn money from mobile apps
  • सोमवार, 5 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

WhatsApp इन 5 नए फीचर्स को आपने ट्राई किया क्या ?

Whatsapp 5 latest features you should know about
  • सोमवार, 5 जून 2017
  • +

व्हाट्सऐप के 6 ट्रिक जो शायद ही आप जानते होंगे, शर्त लगा लो

Whatsapp 6 hidden features
  • गुरुवार, 25 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत