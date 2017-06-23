ऐसे बदलें फेसबुक प्रोफाइल फोटो, कोई नहीं कर सकेगा डाउनलोड
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tip of the Day
›
How to use Facebook Profile Picture Guard tool{"_id":"594cadf74f1c1bea498b4919","slug":"how-to-use-facebook-profile-picture-guard-tool","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
फेसबुक ने बुधवार को भारतीय यूजर्स के लिए बड़ा ऐलान करते हुए एक नया टूल फोटो गार्ड जारी किया है। इस टूल के आने के बाद आपकी फेसबुक प्रोफाइल फोटो को ना कोई डाउनलोड कर सकेगा, ना शेयर कर सकेगा और ना ही स्क्रीनशॉट ले सकेगा। अगली स्लाइड में जानें इस फीचर के फायदे।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.