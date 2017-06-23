आपका शहर Close

ऐसे बदलें फेसबुक प्रोफाइल फोटो, कोई नहीं कर सकेगा डाउनलोड

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 11:42 AM IST
How to use Facebook Profile Picture Guard tool

फेसबुक ने बुधवार को भारतीय यूजर्स के लिए बड़ा ऐलान करते हुए एक नया टूल फोटो गार्ड जारी किया है। इस टूल के आने के बाद आपकी फेसबुक प्रोफाइल फोटो को ना कोई डाउनलोड कर सकेगा, ना शेयर कर सकेगा और ना ही स्क्रीनशॉट ले सकेगा। अगली स्लाइड में जानें इस फीचर के फायदे।

