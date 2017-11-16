iOS 11 में ऑडियो के साथ स्क्रीन कैसे रिकॉर्ड करें?
वैसे तो कई स्मार्टफोन में स्क्रीन रिकॉर्ड करने के लिए अलग से ऐप की जरूरतॉ होती है, लेकिन अगर आपके पास आईफोन और उसमें iOS 11 है तो आपको स्क्रीन रिकॉर्डर ऐप की जरूरत नहीं है। इस ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम में ही स्क्रीन रिकॉर्डर इनबिल्ट है। तो चलिए आज हम आपको iOS 11 में ऑडियो के साथ स्क्रीन रिकॉर्ड करने का तरीका बताते हैं।
