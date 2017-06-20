मोबाइल में चल रहा है स्लो इंटरनेट तो अभी डाउनलोड करें यह ऐप
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tip of the Day
›
How to Increase Internet Speed In Android Mobile{"_id":"5948eeb24f1c1b35498b4d0b","slug":"how-to-increase-internet-speed-in-android-mobile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u094b \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0910\u092a","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
अगर आप स्मार्टफोन यूज कर रहे होंगे तो आपको कई बार स्लो इंटरनेट कनेक्शन की परेशानी से भी जूझना पड़ता होगा। कई बार आपका 4जी इंटरनेट कनेक्शन भी 2जी खराब चलता है। ऐसी स्थिति में कई बार हम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर कंपनी पर गुस्सा निकालते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि कुछ ऐसे ऐप भी हैं जो आपके इंटरनेट की स्पीड बढ़ा सकते हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.