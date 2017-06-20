आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

मोबाइल में चल रहा है स्लो इंटरनेट तो अभी डाउनलोड करें यह ऐप

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 03:36 PM IST
How to Increase Internet Speed In Android Mobile

अगर आप स्मार्टफोन यूज कर रहे होंगे तो आपको कई बार स्लो इंटरनेट कनेक्शन की परेशानी से भी जूझना पड़ता होगा। कई बार आपका 4जी इंटरनेट कनेक्शन भी 2जी खराब चलता है। ऐसी स्थिति में कई बार हम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर कंपनी पर गुस्सा निकालते हैं,  लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि कुछ ऐसे ऐप भी हैं जो आपके इंटरनेट की स्पीड बढ़ा सकते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

internet speed internet speed in android

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Viewed

सेकेंडों में मिलेगा चोरी हुआ फोन, ये है सबसे आसान तरीका

How to find stolen mobile phone with cm security
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

इस ट्रिक से Youtube के वीडियो मोबाइल में करें डाउनलोड

Howe to download youtube video in mobile phones
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

मोबाइल से घर बैठे कमाएं पैसे, 45 सेकेंड के मिलेंगे 8 रुपये

How to earn money from mobile apps
  • सोमवार, 5 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

मोबाइल से घर बैठे कमाएं पैसे, 45 सेकेंड के मिलेंगे 8 रुपये

How to earn money from mobile apps
  • सोमवार, 5 जून 2017
  • +

फेसबुक पेज लाइक के लिए सभी दोस्तों को एक साथ कैसे इनवाइट करें ?

How to invite all facebook friends to like page
  • बुधवार, 31 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना