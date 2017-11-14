बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोई भी इमेज रियल है या फेक, ऐसे करें पता
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:24 AM IST
डिजिटल क्रांति के इस दौर में किसी भी फोटो से झेड़छाड़ करना आम हो चला है। ऐसे में बेहद मुश्किल हो जाता है रियल और फेक तस्वीर के बीच फर्क कर पाना। यहां हम आपकों ऐसे ही कुछ तरीकों के बारे में बता रहे हैं जिनके जरिए आप असली और नकली तस्वीर का पता लगा पाएंगे।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
