बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्री में लेना चाहते हैं पब्लिक Wi-Fi का मजा तो करें यह काम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tip of the Day
›
How to get free wifi
{"_id":"59a3e9ab4f1c1b28758b4588","slug":"how-to-get-free-wifi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 Wi-Fi \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 03:30 PM IST
आजकल इंटरनेट उतना ही जरूरी हो गया जितना कि जिंदा रहने के लिए खाना। इंटरनेट की लत हमें ऐसी लग गई है कि इसके बिना एक पल भी रहना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। ऐसें में कई लोग मोबाइल इंटरनेट का यूज करते हैं लेकिन सोचिए कि आपके आसपास को पब्लिक
वाई-फाई
हो और आपका फोन उससे अपने-आप कनेक्ट हो जाए। तो चलिए हमें आपको फ्री वाई-फाई पता लगाने का तरीका बताते हैं।
ये भी पढ़ेंः गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर नहीं मिलेंगे ये 4 ऐप, हैं बहुत ही काम के
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a3e9ab4f1c1b28758b4588","slug":"how-to-get-free-wifi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 Wi-Fi \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"59a10fcd4f1c1b68188b49cb","slug":"jio-phone-booking-how-to-check-pre-book-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091f\u0938","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"599e6c3b4f1c1bbd6c8b47f1","slug":"jio-phone-booking-this-is-the-best-way-to-book-the-mobile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 ?","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a3da494f1c1bcb748b4585","slug":"airtel-offers-5gb-4g-data-daily-at-rs-1198","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Airtel \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u094b\u091c 5GB \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"59a3cb654f1c1b656c8b456d","slug":"xiaomi-mi-5x-expected-to-launch-in-india-on-5-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Xiaomi Mi 5X \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, iPhone 7 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"59a3c112227d51362f8b4571","slug":"whatsapp-verified-business-accounts-detailed-released","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"WhatsApp \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0921, \u092c\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"59a10fcd4f1c1b68188b49cb","slug":"jio-phone-booking-how-to-check-pre-book-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091f\u0938","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"59a3d2d74f1c1bdb748b4569","slug":"remembering-famous-poet-firaq-gorakhpuri-on-his-birthday-28-august-by-rakesh-mishra","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 - \u092b\u093c\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a1464b4f1c1b28718b456b","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u090f\u0915\u0926\u0902\u0924\u093e\u092f \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0941\u0923\u094d\u0921\u093e\u092f \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940\u0924\u0928\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0927\u0940\u092e\u0939\u093f","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"596c9bc74f1c1b40658b46a2","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-got-first-gyanpeeth-award-for-urdu-literature","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u091c\u092c \u092b\u093c\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b\u093c \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!