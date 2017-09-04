Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

बिना इंटरनेट एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल में ऐसे डाउनलोड करें App

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 03:42 PM IST
How to download apps without internet

कई बार ऐसा होता है कि आपको अपने फोन में किसी ऐप की जरूरत होती है लेकिन इंटरनेट नहीं होने के कारण आप उस ऐप को डाउनलोड नहीं कर पाते हैं। ऐसे में आप परेशान हो जाते हैं। तो चलिए आज हम आपको बिना इंटरनेट ऐप डाउनलोड करने का तरीका बताते हैं।

ये भी पढ़ेंः Sarahah पर मैसेज भेजने वालों के नाम बता रही है यह वेबसाइट !

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

android mobile android

न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान

नॉर्थ कोरिया के न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान, आबे ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं

north korea claims tested hydrogen bomb, complete success

Most Viewed

ऐसे तोड़ें किसी भी एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल का लॉक, कंप्यूटर की नहीं है जरूरत

How to break any android smartphone lock
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कहां से आ रहे हैं आपके पास ई-मेल, ऐसे पता करें लोकेशन

How to find location of email sender
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जियो फोन कर चुके हैं बुक तो इस नंबर पर कॉल करके जानें स्टेटस

Jio Phone booking: How to check pre book status
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

जियो को करारा जवाब, एयरटेल ने लॉन्च किए 5 से 399 रु. तक के प्लान

Airtel launched Plans from Rs 5 to Rs 399 to counter jio
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
POET SANTOSH ANAND RECITED POEMS IN AMAR UJALA KAVYA MAHAKUMBH IN AGRA
इरशाद

कवि संतोष आनंद के काव्य रस का लें आनंद

javed akhtar a classic example of self made man
काव्य चर्चा

जावेद अख़्तर: अपनी महबूबा में अपनी मां देखे, बिन मां के लड़कों की फ़ितरत होती है

Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena poems Hindi Kavita Kitna Achaa Hota
इरशाद

सर्वेश्वरदयाल सक्सेना : एक-दूसरे को बिना जाने, पास-पास होना...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!