ऐसे तोड़ें किसी भी एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल का लॉक, कंप्यूटर की नहीं है जरूरत
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:24 AM IST
आपमें से अधिकतर लोगों के पास एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन होगा। आमतौर पर ऐसा होता तो नहीं है लेकिन कई बार ऐसी नौबत आ जाती है कि हम फोन का लॉक भूल जाते हैं। ऐसे में हमारे पास सर्विस सेंटर की एक रास्ता होता है लेकिन आपको बता दें कि आप आसानी से खुद ही किसी भी एंड्रॉयड फोन का लॉक तोड़ सकते हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं स्मार्टफोन के लॉक को तोड़ने का तरीका।
ये भी पढ़ेंः इन 4 कोड से पता करें कहीं आपका फोन ट्रैक तो नहीं किया जा रहा ?
