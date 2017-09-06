नहीं है इंटरनेट और व्हाट्सऐप की जरूरत, ऐसे करें फ्री चैटिंग
नहीं है इंटरनेट और व्हाट्सऐप की जरूरत, ऐसे करें फ्री चैटिंग
आजकल इंटरनेट दो वक्त की रोटी से भी ज्यादा जरूरी हो गया है। हाल ही में एक सर्वे में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ था कि 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा युवा बिना इंटरनेट रहना ही नहीं चाहते हैं। ऐसे में अगर खत्म हो जाए तो आप क्या करेंगे। तो चलिए आज हम आपको एक ऐसा तरीका बताते हैं जिससे बिना इंटरनेट के भी आप व्हाट्सऐप जैसी चैटिंग कर सकते हैं।
