iPhone X वालों को हो रही हैं ये दिक्कतें, खरीदने से पहले आप भी जानें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 05:36 PM IST
Apple iPhone X users facing these problems

Apple का नया iPhone X बाजार में खूब धूम मचा रहा है। इस फोन की इंतनी डिमांड है कि कई यूजर्स को खाली हाथ भी लौटना पड़ा रहा है। वहीं दूसरे ओर iPhone X यूजर्स को फोन में कई सारी दिक्कतें का सामना भी करना पड़ा रहा है। आइए जानते हैं कि आईफोन x में क्या-क्या दिक्कतें आ रही हैं?
 

