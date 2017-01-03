आपका शहर Close

एयरटेल का शानदार ऑफर, 1 साल तक मिलेगा मुफ्त 4G डाटा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 07:05 PM IST
airtel offer free data for a year

जियो से मुकाबले के लिए अब एयरटेल ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए एक शानदार ऑफर पेश किया है।  एयरटेल ने 4जी सेवा अपनाने वाले ग्राहकों को 31 दिसंबर 2017 तक हर महीने तीन जीबी डाटा नि:शुल्क देने की पेशकश की है।

