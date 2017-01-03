बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एयरटेल का शानदार ऑफर, 1 साल तक मिलेगा मुफ्त 4G डाटा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tip of the Day
›
airtel offer free data for a year
{"_id":"586ba4654f1c1b4d5615929f","slug":"airtel-offer-free-data-for-a-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 1 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 4G \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 07:05 PM IST
जियो से मुकाबले के लिए अब एयरटेल ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए एक शानदार ऑफर पेश किया है। एयरटेल ने 4जी सेवा अपनाने वाले ग्राहकों को 31 दिसंबर 2017 तक हर महीने तीन जीबी डाटा नि:शुल्क देने की पेशकश की है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586ba4654f1c1b4d5615929f","slug":"airtel-offer-free-data-for-a-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 1 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 4G \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"5864b9b34f1c1b425ceebb11","slug":"snapdeal-giving-you-reliance-jio-sim-card-with-happy-new-year-offer-for-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0928\u0948\u092a\u0921\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u092e ","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585ccc5e4f1c1b0f15e39065","slug":"snapdeal-starts-cash-at-home-with-just-one-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u0948\u092a\u0921\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0907\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"5821ebb24f1c1bf47eb38d2f","slug":"airtel-new-4-g-plan-in-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u092b\u094b\u0930 \u091c\u0940, 249 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e 10 \u091c\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"57ea2fa84f1c1b517c573dfe","slug":"vodafone-offers-10gb-4g-dataat-250-rupees","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u0921\u093e\u092b\u094b\u0928, 1 \u091c\u0940\u092c\u0940 4\u091c\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 9 \u091c\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top