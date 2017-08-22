बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर नहीं मिलेंगे ये 4 ऐप, हैं बहुत ही काम के
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 04:07 PM IST
अगर आपके पास
एंड्रॉयड फोन
है तो आप ऐप डाउनलोड करने के लिए गूगल प्ले-स्टोर की मदद करते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि आपके काम के कई सारे ऐप्स ऐसे हैं जो प्ले स्टोर पर नहीं मिलेंगे। दरअसल गूगल सिक्योरिटी की वजह से इन ऐप को अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर जगह नहीं देता है, लेकिन आप चाहें तो इन्हें दूसरी साइट्स से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। अगली स्लाइड में जानें
यूट्यूब
वीडियो डाउनलोडर ऐप के बारे में।
