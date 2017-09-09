Download App
kavya kavya

24MP फ्रंट कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Vivo V7+, पढ़ें इस सप्ताह की टेक की बड़ी खबरें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 06:06 PM IST
Technology News This Week From 3 September To 9 September 2017

सैमसंग ने डुअल कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी सी8
सैमसंग ने चीन में अपना एक नया स्मार्टफोन गैलेक्सी सी8 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, हालांकि इस फोन की कीमत और अन्य देशों में लॉन्चिंग का अभी खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। इस फोन में 5.5 इंच फुल एचडी सुपर एमोलेड डिस्प्ले, 3 जीबी रैम/32 जीबी स्टोरेज , 4 जीबी रैम/64 जीबी स्टोरेज के दो वेरिएंट में मिलेगा। इसमें डुअल रियर कैमरा सेटअप है जिसमें पहला सेंसर 13 मेगापिक्सल का और दूसरा 5 मेगापिक्सल का है। वहीं फ्रंट कैमरा 16 मेगापिक्सल का दिया गया है।

technology news tech news this week

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केस

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केसः 7 दिन में चार्जशीट, CM बोले- रद्द हो सकती है रायन स्कूल की मान्यता

pradyuman thakur death case: mla reaches school, parents protest against school and all updates

