बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
24MP फ्रंट कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Vivo V7+, पढ़ें इस सप्ताह की टेक की बड़ी खबरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Ambedkar Nagar
›
Technology News This Week From 3 September To 9 September 2017
{"_id":"59b399c54f1c1bef7f8b5426","slug":"technology-news-this-week-from-3-september-to-9-september-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"24MP \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0906 Vivo V7+, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 06:06 PM IST
सैमसंग ने डुअल कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी सी8
सैमसंग ने चीन में अपना एक नया स्मार्टफोन गैलेक्सी सी8 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, हालांकि इस फोन की कीमत और अन्य देशों में लॉन्चिंग का अभी खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। इस फोन में 5.5 इंच फुल एचडी सुपर एमोलेड डिस्प्ले, 3 जीबी रैम/32 जीबी स्टोरेज , 4 जीबी रैम/64 जीबी स्टोरेज के दो वेरिएंट में मिलेगा। इसमें डुअल रियर कैमरा सेटअप है जिसमें पहला सेंसर 13 मेगापिक्सल का और दूसरा 5 मेगापिक्सल का है। वहीं फ्रंट कैमरा 16 मेगापिक्सल का दिया गया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599fbd144f1c1b96108b4588","slug":"jio-phone-booking-know-all-terms-and-conditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"5994156b4f1c1b18138b46cd","slug":"reliance-jio-recharge-using-amazon-pay-paytm-and-phonepe-get-rs-99-cash-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c, 210 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 309 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"59a9268a4f1c1b51738b4a92","slug":"7-4g-volte-smartphoens-under-6000","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 4G VoLTE \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"59b384544f1c1bfe7f8b5442","slug":"oppo-f3-price-cut-1000-in-india-available-at-flipkart","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092a\u094d\u092a\u094b \u090f\u092b3 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u091f\u094c\u0924\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 2 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"59b37bb84f1c1bf37f8b53dd","slug":"whatsapp-now-has-picture-in-picture-video-calling-and-text-status-updates","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u0910\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"59b26f764f1c1bf77f8b50b7","slug":"reliance-jio-offers-up-to-25gb-extra-data-with-intex-4g-smartphone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 25GB \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!