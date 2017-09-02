बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
iPhone 8 के लॉन्चिंग सहित जानें इस सप्ताह की टेक्नोलॉजी की बड़ी खबरें
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 06:02 PM IST
12 सितंबर को आईफोन 7S और S+ के साथ लॉन्च होगा iPhone 8
आईफोन 8 का इंतजार खत्म हो गया है। एप्पल ने अब कन्फर्म कर दिया है कि 12 सितंबर को आईफोन 8 की लॉन्चिंग आईफोन 7एस और आईफोन 7एस प्लस के साथ होगी। 12 सितंबर को होने वाले इवेंट के लिए मीडिया इनवाइट भेजे जा रहे हैं जिसके मुताबिक एप्पल के क्यूपर्टिनो के नए कैंपस के स्टीव जॉब्स थिएटर में इस इवेंट का आयोजन होगा।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
