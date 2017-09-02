Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

iPhone 8 के लॉन्चिंग सहित जानें इस सप्ताह की टेक्नोलॉजी की बड़ी खबरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 06:02 PM IST
Technology News this week from 27 august to 2 September 2017

12 सितंबर को आईफोन 7S और S+ के साथ लॉन्च होगा iPhone 8
आईफोन 8 का इंतजार खत्म हो गया है। एप्पल ने अब कन्फर्म कर दिया है कि 12 सितंबर को आईफोन 8 की लॉन्चिंग आईफोन 7एस और आईफोन 7एस प्लस के साथ होगी। 12 सितंबर को होने वाले इवेंट के लिए मीडिया इनवाइट भेजे जा रहे हैं जिसके मुताबिक एप्पल के क्यूपर्टिनो के नए कैंपस के स्टीव जॉब्स थिएटर में इस इवेंट का आयोजन होगा। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

technology technology news

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री!

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री करेंगे कमल हासन, केरल के सीएम से की मुलाकात

Kamal Haasan will be join politics soon, says-will meet more politicians before I make my call

Most Viewed

6,000 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले सात 4G VoLTE स्मार्टफोन

7 4G VoLTE Smartphoens Under 6000
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

iPhone के इन मॉडल पर मिल रहा है 15,000 तक का डिस्काउंट

apple iphone sale starts with upto 15000 discount at paytm mall
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

मोटो जी5एस प्लस Vs मोटो जी5 प्लस: कौन-सा फोन आपको बना सकता है दीवाना?

Moto G5S Plus vs Moto G5 Plus: Which Smartphone can steal your heart
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

कहां से आ रहे हैं आपके पास ई-मेल, ऐसे पता करें लोकेशन

How to find location of email sender
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ऐसे तोड़ें किसी भी एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल का लॉक, कंप्यूटर की नहीं है जरूरत

How to break any android smartphone lock
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

फ्री में लेना चाहते हैं पब्लिक Wi-Fi का मजा तो करें यह काम

How to get free wifi
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!