आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

इस सप्ताह की टेक्नोलॉजी की तमाम बड़ी खबरों पर एक नजर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्र

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 03:34 PM IST
technology news this week from 11 jun to 17 jun 2017

इस सप्ताह टेक वर्ल्ड की खबरों में आपका स्वागत है। प्रत्येक सप्ताह की तरह इस बार भी हम आपके लिए लेकर आए हैं टेक्नोलॉजी की दुनिया की बड़ी खबरें। तो आइए देखते हैं इस 11 जून से 17 जून तक टेक वर्ल्ड में क्या हुआ?

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

technology nokia launch

क्रिकेट फिक्सिंग का आरोप

पूर्व कप्तान का दावा, फिक्सिंग के जरिए पाक पहुंचा है फाइनल में!

Aamer Sohail accuses Pakistan of 'fixing' their way to Champions Trophy final

Most Viewed

Exclusive: मिस्ड कॉल करने पर एयरटेल दे रहा 2GB 4जी डाटा

Airtel Gives upto 2GB 4G Data Free, Just Give a Miss Call
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

फ्लिपकार्ट पर द ग्रेट ग्रांड गैजेट सेल शुरू, DSLR कैमरे पर 8,000 रुपये की छूट

Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale Starts: Deals on Canon EOS DSLR cameras, Intel Core i3 laptops
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

इस सप्ताह की टेक्नोलॉजी की तमाम बड़ी खबरों पर एक नजर

technology news this week from 4 jun to 10 jun 2017
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

दार्जिलिंग: भूटान बॉर्डर सील, पुलिस ने जीजेएम के मीडिया सलाहकार को किया गिरफ्तार

darjeeling tense west bengal bhutan border sealed
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

अनोखे टाइटल के बावजूद बॉक्स ऑफिस पर फीकी साबित हुई 'बैंक चोर', जाने कलेक्शन

first day collection of riteish deshmukh and vivek oberoi bank chor
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक मैच पर लगा 2 हजार करोड़ का सट्टा, जानिए फेवरेट कौन?

भारत-पाक मैच पर लगा 2 हजार करोड़ का सट्टा, जानिए फेवरेट कौन?

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

आमिर ने कोहली पर किया जुबानी हमला, कहा- इस वजह से दबाव में होंगे विराट 

आमिर ने कोहली पर किया जुबानी हमला, कहा- इस वजह से दबाव में होंगे विराट 