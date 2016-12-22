आपका शहर Close

नई तकनीक : महज एक फिंगर स्वाइप से चार्ज हो जाएगा आपका स्मार्टफोन

एजेंसी,  वाशिंगटन

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 02:16 PM IST
smartphone may be charged with swipe in future

आप जल्दी ही अपना स्मार्टफोन महज स्वाइप कर चार्ज करने में सक्षम हो सकेंगे। पेंसिलवेनिया स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने एक नयी डिवाइस डिजायन की है जो हवा, समुद्री लहरें तथा इंसानों की गति के अनुपयोगी यांत्रिक ऊर्जा का इस्तेमाल करने में सक्षम है।

 

