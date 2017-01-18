बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रिलायंस लाएगी सस्ते 4G VoLTE फोन, मिलेगी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 04:15 PM IST
रिलायंस जियो बहुत जल्द फोन मार्केट में भी कड़ी चुनौती देने वाली है। रिलायंस बहुत जल्द मार्केट में बेदह सस्ते 4G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने वाली है।
