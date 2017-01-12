बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रिलायंस जियो का एक और धमाका, लॉन्च करेगी 999 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन
{"_id":"5877298a4f1c1bab78ba8ffd","slug":"reliance-jio-may-soon-launch-smartphones-below-1500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 999 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:37 PM IST
फ्री डाटा देकर बाकी टेलीकॉम कंपनियों की नींद उड़ाने वाली रिलायंस जियो अब बहुत जल्द स्मार्टफोन कंपनियों के लिए भी चुनौती पेश करने वाली है।
