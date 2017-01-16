बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रिलायंस जियो लाएगी गीगाफाइबर, मिलेगी 1GBPS की स्पीड
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tech Diary
›
reliance jio gigafiber will provide 1gbps speed for broadband
{"_id":"587c94af4f1c1b3603efecf3","slug":"reliance-jio-gigafiber-will-provide-1gbps-speed-for-broadband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0940\u0917\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0907\u092c\u0930, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 1GBPS \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 03:36 PM IST
टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में तहलका मचाने के बाद अब रिलायंस जियो ने ब्रॉडबैंड सेक्टर में भी तगड़ी प्रतिस्पर्धा देने की तैयारी कर ली है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5877298a4f1c1bab78ba8ffd","slug":"reliance-jio-may-soon-launch-smartphones-below-1500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 999 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"5870bc6d4f1c1b0a3215907c","slug":"samsung-launch-affordable-4g-j1-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e 4G \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"58762e584f1c1b912bba8388","slug":"here-are-cheap-and-latest-4g-phones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 5 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f 4G \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top