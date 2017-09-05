Download App
हैप्पी बर्थडे जियो: इन 5 कारणों से रिलायंस ने 1 साल में बटोरे 12 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:41 PM IST
Reliance Jio first anniversary: How jio successfully collect 12 crore users

आज जियो का बर्थडे है। साल 2016 में आज ही के दिन जियो ने टेलीकॉम मार्केट में धमाकेदार एंट्री की थी और उसी समय से ही कंपनी ने एक के बाद एक ऐसे दांव चले जिससे दूसरी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां सोच में डूब गईं। लॉन्चिंग के साथ ही कंपनी 5 सितंबर से 31 दिसंबर तक हैप्पी न्यू ईयर ऑफर दिया और भारत में पहली बार 4जी स्पीड में लोगों को फ्री में इंटरनेट दिया। तो आइए जन्मदिन के इस खास मौके पर जानते हैं जियो 5 ऐसे दांव के बारे में जिससे भारतीय टेलीकॉम का रूप ही बदल दिया और दूसरी कंपनियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ गईं।

शिवसेना भड़की

मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल में अनदेखी से शिवसेना नाराज, संजय राउत बोले- NDA की हुई मौत

Shiv sena is angry after cabinet ministers reshuffle, calls urgent meeting

