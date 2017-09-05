बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हैप्पी बर्थडे जियो: इन 5 कारणों से रिलायंस ने 1 साल में बटोरे 12 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tech Diary
›
Reliance Jio first anniversary: How jio successfully collect 12 crore users
{"_id":"59ae69f44f1c1ba9078b4674","slug":"reliance-jio-first-anniversary-how-jio-successfully-collect-12-crore-users","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b: \u0907\u0928 5 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0947 1 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947 12 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:41 PM IST
आज जियो का बर्थडे है। साल 2016 में आज ही के दिन जियो ने टेलीकॉम मार्केट में धमाकेदार एंट्री की थी और उसी समय से ही कंपनी ने एक के बाद एक ऐसे दांव चले जिससे दूसरी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां सोच में डूब गईं। लॉन्चिंग के साथ ही कंपनी 5 सितंबर से 31 दिसंबर तक हैप्पी न्यू ईयर ऑफर दिया और भारत में पहली बार 4जी स्पीड में लोगों को फ्री में इंटरनेट दिया। तो आइए जन्मदिन के इस खास मौके पर जानते हैं जियो 5 ऐसे दांव के बारे में जिससे भारतीय टेलीकॉम का रूप ही बदल दिया और दूसरी कंपनियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ गईं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a9268a4f1c1b51738b4a92","slug":"7-4g-volte-smartphoens-under-6000","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 4G VoLTE \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a7c2274f1c1b5b738b4893","slug":"apple-iphone-sale-starts-with-upto-15000-discount-at-paytm-mall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"iPhone \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 15,000 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"59aa6a7a4f1c1b5b738b4cb1","slug":"technology-news-this-week-from-27-august-to-2-september-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"iPhone 8 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59ae45a34f1c1ba4078b45ca","slug":"reliance-jio-first-anniversary-how-to-download-film-when-1gb-data-end","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u0947 1GB \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 4G \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0932\u093f\u092e\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0921 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"59ae57a84f1c1b9e078b45eb","slug":"xiaomi-mi-a1-launched-in-india-with-12mp-dual-rear-camera-setup","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Xiaomi MI A1 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, 15 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 iPhone 7 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"59ad3e834f1c1bf5278b513c","slug":"rcom-offers-onam-combo-plan-of-rs-101-with-both-voice-and-data-benefits","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Reliance \u0915\u092e\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0913\u0923\u092e \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 51 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 1GB \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!