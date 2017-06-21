आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

वनप्लस 5 vs सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S8 vs LG जी6, क्या है तीनों फोन में खास ?

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 03:09 PM IST
OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6, Price, Camera, Specs and more

चाइनीज स्टार्टअप कंपनी वनप्लस आज एक ब्रांड बन चुका है। कंपनी ने लंबे इंतजार के बाद अपना नया फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन वनप्लस 5 चीन में लॉन्च कर दिया है, वहीं यह फोन 22 जून को भारत में लॉन्च हो रहा है। वनप्लस 5 की तुलना सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस 8 और एलजी जी6 से हो रही है। तो आइए देखते हैं इन तीनों स्मार्टफोन में क्या-क्या खासियतें हो रही है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

oneplus 5 oneplus 5 price

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

Exclusive: मिस्ड कॉल करने पर एयरटेल दे रहा 2GB 4जी डाटा

Airtel Gives upto 2GB 4G Data Free, Just Give a Miss Call
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

फ्लिपकार्ट पर द ग्रेट ग्रांड गैजेट सेल शुरू, DSLR कैमरे पर 8,000 रुपये की छूट

Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale Starts: Deals on Canon EOS DSLR cameras, Intel Core i3 laptops
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

इन 20 स्मार्टफोन में मिलने वाला है एंड्रॉयड O का अपडेट

These smartphones expected to receive Android O update, Including nokia 3, nokia 5, nokia 6
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

iBall ने लॉन्च किया मोबाइल के दाम में विंडोज 10 वाला लैपटॉप

iBall CompBook Marvel 6 Laptop launched at price of a smartphone
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

OnePlus 5 हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 8GB रैम और डुअल रियर कैमरा सेटअप

Oneplus 5 Launched in China, Price in India, Specifications and More You Should Know
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग