वनप्लस 5 vs सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S8 vs LG जी6, क्या है तीनों फोन में खास ?
{"title_hn":"\u0935\u0928\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938 5 vs \u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 S8 vs LG \u091c\u09406, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 ?","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940"}}
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 03:09 PM IST
चाइनीज स्टार्टअप कंपनी
वनप्लस
आज एक ब्रांड बन चुका है। कंपनी ने लंबे इंतजार के बाद अपना नया फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन
वनप्लस 5
चीन में लॉन्च कर दिया है, वहीं यह फोन 22 जून को भारत में लॉन्च हो रहा है। वनप्लस 5 की तुलना सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस 8 और एलजी जी6 से हो रही है। तो आइए देखते हैं इन तीनों स्मार्टफोन में क्या-क्या खासियतें हो रही है।
