आपके पास भी है जियो धन धना धन ऑफर से जुड़ा कोई सवाल तो यहां है जवाब

Written by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 09:58 AM IST
Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer complete question and answer

जियो ने ट्राई के आदेश के बाद समर सरप्राइज ऑफर बंद करते हुए मंगलवार को धन धना धन ऑफर जारी किया। यह ऑफर खासकर उन जियो यूजर्स के लिए है जो किसी कारण समर सरप्राइज ऑफर नहीं  ले सके थे। जियो धन धना धन जारी होने के बाद ग्राहकों के दिमाग में बहुत सारे सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि यह प्लान किसके लिए है, किस प्रकार के यूजर्स इस प्लान का फायदा उठा सकते हैं, प्राइम और नॉन प्राइम यूजर्स के लिए धन धना धन प्लान में क्या खास है ?

