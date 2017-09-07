Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

IFA 2017 टेक्नोलॉजी शो हुआ खत्म, ये हैं शो में लॉन्च हुए बेस्ट प्रोडक्ट्स

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 04:30 PM IST
IFA 2017: Here is the best products launched in this tech show

बर्लिन में चल रहा इस साल का सबसे बड़ा टेक्नोलॉजी शो IFA 2017 खत्म हो गया है। 1 से 6 सितंबर तक चलने वाले इस शो में एक से बढ़कर एक तकनीक और गैजेट्स दुनिया के सामने आए। तो आइए देखते हैं इस शो में लॉन्च हुए बेस्ट प्रोडक्ट्स।
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ifa ifa 2017

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Most Viewed

6,000 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले सात 4G VoLTE स्मार्टफोन

7 4G VoLTE Smartphoens Under 6000
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

iPhone 8 के लॉन्चिंग सहित जानें इस सप्ताह की टेक्नोलॉजी की बड़ी खबरें

Technology News this week from 27 august to 2 September 2017
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जियो फोन बुक करने से पहले जान लें सारी शर्तें, नहीं है आधार कार्ड की जरूरत

Jio Phone booking, Know all terms and conditions
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

Vivo V7+ हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 24MP का फ्रंट कैमरा, जानें कीमत

Vivo V7 Plus launched in India With 24 Megapixel Front Camera
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +

BSNL ला रहा है 5G,सेकेंडों में डाउनलोड होंगी HD फिल्में

BSNL to launch 5G Service in India
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Apple ने भारत सरकार के एंटी स्पैम ऐप को ऐप-स्टोर पर नहीं किया अप्रूव

Apple has refused to approve the government’s anti-spam iPhone app
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

Your Story has been saved!