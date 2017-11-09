बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्री में मिल रहा है 280GB डाटा, बस करना होगा यह काम
{"_id":"5a03fc184f1c1b87698ba47d","slug":"idea-cellular-offers-280gb-extra-data-with-xiaomi-redmi-y1-and-redmi-y1-lite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 280GB \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:26 PM IST
क्या आपका भी कम डाटा में काम नहीं हो रहा है? क्या आप भी किसी ऑफर की तलाश में हैं जिसमें फ्री बंपर डाटा मिल रहा हो? अगर आपके जेहन में यह सवाल है तो यह खबर आपके लिए है, क्योंकि इस खबर में हम आपको बताएंगे एक ऐसे ऑफर के बारे में जिसमें 280 जीबी
डाटा
फ्री में मिल रहा है। अगली स्लाइड में जानें ऑफर।
