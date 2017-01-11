आपका शहर Close

सस्ता और लेटेस्ट 4G स्मार्टफोन ?, ये रही लिस्ट

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 07:36 PM IST
here are cheap and latest 4G phones

रिलायंस जियो के बाद से 4G स्मार्टफोन्स की डिमांड काफी बढ़ गई है। हर कोई कम पैसे खर्च कर लेटेस्ट टेक्नोलॉजी चाहता है।
आपको बताते हैं कुछ ऐसे ही 4G फोन्स के बारे में जो सस्ते और लेटेस्ट टेक्नोलॉजी से लैस हैं। 

