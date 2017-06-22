आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

फ्लिपकार्ट ड्रीम फोन सेल: iPhone पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 11:38 AM IST
Flipkart Dream Phone Sale Offers, Heavy Discounts on iPhone, Moto and Google Pixel

अगर आप भी आईफोन, पिक्सल और मोटो जैसे फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं तो आपको इससे बेहतर मौका नहीं मिलने वाला है। जीएसटी लागू होने से ठीक पहले फ्लिपकार्ट पर ड्रीम फोन सेल शुरू हुई है जो 24 जून तक चेलगी। इसमें आईफोन और गूगल पिक्सल जैसे फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन भारी डिस्काउंट के साथ बेचा रहा है। अगली स्लाइड में जानें किस फोन पर है कितना डिस्काउंट?

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

iphone iphone 7

कुंबले का इस्तीफा

अनिल कुंबले के इस्तीफे के बाद बोले दिग्गज, भारतीय क्रिकेट का नुकसान

Former Players Unhappy With Anil Kumble Stepping Down

Most Viewed

Exclusive: मिस्ड कॉल करने पर एयरटेल दे रहा 2GB 4जी डाटा

Airtel Gives upto 2GB 4G Data Free, Just Give a Miss Call
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

फ्लिपकार्ट पर द ग्रेट ग्रांड गैजेट सेल शुरू, DSLR कैमरे पर 8,000 रुपये की छूट

Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale Starts: Deals on Canon EOS DSLR cameras, Intel Core i3 laptops
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

इन 20 स्मार्टफोन में मिलने वाला है एंड्रॉयड O का अपडेट

These smartphones expected to receive Android O update, Including nokia 3, nokia 5, nokia 6
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

BSNL ने ईद के खास मौके पर पेश किया 786 प्लान

BSNL offers New Rs 786 and Rs 599 Prepaid Plans
  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +

ऑल इंडिया ITR ऐप हुआ लॉन्च, मोबाइल से करें ई-फाइलिंग

All India ITRs mobile app launched, Now you can file your tax returns with mobile
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

पिक्सल एक्सएल के साथ फ्री में मिल रहा है गूगल होम स्पीकर

Google is offering free Home with purchase of Pixel XL
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी