बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्लिपकार्ट ड्रीम फोन सेल: iPhone पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tech Diary
›
Flipkart Dream Phone Sale Offers, Heavy Discounts on iPhone, Moto and Google Pixel
{"_id":"594b5df44f1c1b672c8b48ab","slug":"flipkart-dream-phone-sale-offers-heavy-discounts-on-iphone-moto-and-google-pixel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092a\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932: iPhone \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 11:38 AM IST
अगर आप भी
आईफोन
, पिक्सल और मोटो जैसे फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं तो आपको इससे बेहतर मौका नहीं मिलने वाला है।
जीएसटी
लागू होने से ठीक पहले फ्लिपकार्ट पर ड्रीम फोन सेल शुरू हुई है जो 24 जून तक चेलगी। इसमें आईफोन और गूगल पिक्सल जैसे फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन भारी डिस्काउंट के साथ बेचा रहा है। अगली स्लाइड में जानें किस फोन पर है कितना डिस्काउंट?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593b8a194f1c1b00399c8965","slug":"airtel-gives-upto-2gb-4g-data-free-just-give-a-miss-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e 2GB 4\u091c\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"593e285b4f1c1be65d9bf5e1","slug":"flipkart-the-grand-gadget-sale-starts-deals-on-canon-eos-dslr-cameras-intel-core-i3-laptops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092a\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0932 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, DSLR \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 8,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"593a52514f1c1b831c9cad01","slug":"these-smartphones-expected-to-receive-android-o-update-including-nokia-3-nokia-5-nokia-6","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 20 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092f\u0921 O \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594b43384f1c1be67c8b456a","slug":"bsnl-offers-new-rs-786-and-rs-599-prepaid-plans","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSNL \u0928\u0947 \u0908\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 786 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"594a56fc4f1c1b30048b46dc","slug":"whatsapp-extended-support-for-blackberry-os-and-nokia-s40-platforms","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 ! 30 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u0910\u092a","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"5941181f866419695d8b4a1c","slug":"all-india-itrs-mobile-app-launched-now-you-can-file-your-tax-returns-with-mobile","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e ITR \u0910\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0908-\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"594a4d0a4f1c1b31028b4643","slug":"google-is-offering-free-home-with-purchase-of-pixel-xl","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u090f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u092e \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top