Fake News को रोकने के लिए फेसबुक ने उठाया पहला कदम
Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 04:52 PM IST
फर्जी ख़बरों से निपटने के लिए फेसबुक ने पहला कदम उठा लिया है। फेसबुक सबसे पहले अपने ट्रेंडिंग ख़बरों के सेक्शन में महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव कर रहा है। ताकि फर्जी ख़बरें इस सेक्शन में न दिखें।
