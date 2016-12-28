आपका शहर Close

कूलपैड ने लॉन्च किया दो कैमरों वाला फोन, जानिए कीमत और खासियत

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 04:14 PM IST
coolpad cool 1 dual launched in india

कूलपैड ने लेईको के साथ मिलकर कूल 1 डुअल स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह दो अलग-अलग वेरियंट्स में उपलब्ध होगा। हालांकि दोनों वेरियंट्स की कीमत में कोई अंतर नहीं है। 

कूलपैड ने लॉन्च किया दो कैमरों वाला फोन, जानिए कीमत और खासियत

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
जियो को टक्कर देने के लिए एयरटेल का नया दांव, होगी ग्राहकों की मौज

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गूगल का फ्री वाई अभियान, 100 रेलवे स्टेशन पूरे

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
