kavya kavya

iPhone के इन मॉड्ल पर मिल रहा है 15,000 तक का डिस्काउंट

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:53 PM IST
apple iphone sale starts with upto 15000 discount at paytm mall

एप्पल के आईफोन 8 लॉन्च होने से पहले आईफोन के कई मॉडल्स पर 15,000 रुपये तक की छूट मिल रही है। आईफोन के जिन मॉडल्स पर डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है उनमें iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 सहित कई सारे फोन शामिल हैं। बता दें कि यह कैशबैक पेटीएम मॉल पर मिल रहा है। तो आइए देखते हैं किस आईफोन पर कितना डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है?

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

