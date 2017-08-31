बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
iPhone के इन मॉड्ल पर मिल रहा है 15,000 तक का डिस्काउंट
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:53 PM IST
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:53 PM IST
एप्पल के आईफोन 8 लॉन्च होने से पहले आईफोन के कई मॉडल्स पर 15,000 रुपये तक की छूट मिल रही है। आईफोन के जिन मॉडल्स पर डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है उनमें iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 सहित कई सारे फोन शामिल हैं। बता दें कि यह कैशबैक पेटीएम मॉल पर मिल रहा है। तो आइए देखते हैं किस आईफोन पर कितना डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है?
