iPhone पर मिल रही है 18,000 तक की छूट, ये ऑफर शायद ही मिलेगा दोबारा
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 11:22 AM IST
अगर आप भी आईफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं और कीमत कम होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं तो आपके लिए खुशखबरी है। अमेजॉन इंडिया पर एप्पल फेस्ट आज से शुरू हो गया जो कल खत्म होगा। इस 24 घंटे में आप कम कीमत में आईफोन, स्मार्टवाच और टैबलेट खरीद सकते हैं। इस फेस्ट में आईफोन पर 18,000 रुपये तक की छूट मिल रही है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि एप्पल के किन-किन प्रोडक्ट पर कितना डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है?
