Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

iPhone पर मिल रही है 18,000 तक की छूट, ये ऑफर शायद ही मिलेगा दोबारा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 11:22 AM IST
Apple fest starts on Amazon, Buy iphone with upto Rs 18000 discount

अगर आप भी आईफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं और कीमत कम होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं तो आपके लिए खुशखबरी है। अमेजॉन इंडिया पर एप्पल फेस्ट आज से शुरू हो गया जो कल खत्म होगा। इस 24 घंटे में आप कम कीमत में आईफोन, स्मार्टवाच और टैबलेट खरीद सकते हैं। इस फेस्ट में आईफोन पर 18,000 रुपये तक की छूट मिल रही है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि एप्पल के किन-किन प्रोडक्ट पर कितना डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है?

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

iphone sale amazon

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

iPhone पर मिल रही है 18,000 तक की छूट, ये ऑफर शायद ही मिलेगा दोबारा

Apple fest starts on Amazon, Buy iphone with upto Rs 18000 discount
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जियो फोन बुक करने से पहले जान लें सारी शर्तें, नहीं है आधार कार्ड की जरूरत

Jio Phone booking, Know all terms and conditions
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

itel-वोडाफोन का हुआ करार, फ्री में मिलेगा 900 रुपये का फोन

itel Mobile and Vodafone join hands to give jio phone competition with free feature phone
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

लाखों बुकिंग के बाद जियो फोन की प्री-बुकिंग बंद, रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

Jio phone booking stooped after millions per booked
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Vivo ने 16MP सेल्फी कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च किया Y69, जानें कीमत

Vivo Y69 launched in India With 16 Megapixel Front Camera, Know price and specifications
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

If you come
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक पूनम सिंह के वीरान एहसास

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!