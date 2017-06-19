बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेजन सेल: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 20 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 02:00 PM IST
1 जुलाई से लागू हो रहे
जीएसटी
से पहले
अमेजॉन
ने शानदार ऑफर्स के साथ स्मार्टफोन की सेल की है। यह सेल 19 जून से 21 जून तक चलेगी। इस सेल में लैपटॉप, स्मार्टफोन, हेडफोन जैसे प्रोडक्ट्स पर 22 हजार रुपये तक की छूट मिल रही है। आइए एक नजर डालते डालते हैं इस सेल में मिल रहे डिस्काउंट पर।
