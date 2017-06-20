आपका शहर Close

अमेजॉन सेल: इन 5 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है 9,000 से ज्यादा की छूट

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 12:11 PM IST
Amazon sale, 5 smartphones available at minimum discount of Rs 9000

अगर आप बंपर डिस्काउंट के साथ स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं तो अमेजॉन आपके लिए स्मार्टफोन सेल लेकर आ गया है। अमेजॉन पर यह सेल 19 से 21 जून तक चलने वाली है। इस सेल में कई स्मार्टफोन बिक रहे हैं जिन पर 9,000 रुपये या इससे ज्यादा का डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। इस सेल से हम आपके लिए लेकर 7 स्मार्टफोन जिन पर मिल रही है कम-से-कम 9 हजार रुपये की छूट।

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

