बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेजॉन सेल: इन 5 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है 9,000 से ज्यादा की छूट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tech Diary
›
Amazon sale, 5 smartphones available at minimum discount of Rs 9000
{"_id":"5948c3a54f1c1b105c8b4702","slug":"amazon-sale-5-smartphones-available-at-minimum-discount-of-rs-9000","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932: \u0907\u0928 5 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 9,000 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 12:11 PM IST
अगर आप बंपर डिस्काउंट के साथ स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं तो अमेजॉन आपके लिए
स्मार्टफोन सेल
लेकर आ गया है। अमेजॉन पर यह सेल 19 से 21 जून तक चलने वाली है। इस सेल में कई स्मार्टफोन बिक रहे हैं जिन पर 9,000 रुपये या इससे ज्यादा का डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। इस सेल से हम आपके लिए लेकर 7 स्मार्टफोन जिन पर मिल रही है कम-से-कम 9 हजार रुपये की छूट।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593b8a194f1c1b00399c8965","slug":"airtel-gives-upto-2gb-4g-data-free-just-give-a-miss-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e 2GB 4\u091c\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"593e285b4f1c1be65d9bf5e1","slug":"flipkart-the-grand-gadget-sale-starts-deals-on-canon-eos-dslr-cameras-intel-core-i3-laptops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092a\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0932 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, DSLR \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 8,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"593a52514f1c1b831c9cad01","slug":"these-smartphones-expected-to-receive-android-o-update-including-nokia-3-nokia-5-nokia-6","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 20 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092f\u0921 O \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5948a6864f1c1bfc168b4811","slug":"oneplus-5-set-to-launch-today-know-india-price-and-specifications","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"OnePlus 5 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5947c3894f1c1b2f778b4c6d","slug":"vodafone-india-offers-supernight-plans-with-unlimited-night-data-at-just-rs-6-per-hour","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vodafone 29 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 5 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u0932\u093f\u092e\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0921 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"5947aada4f1c1b8c1a8b468b","slug":"vivo-ready-to-launch-smartphone-with-on-screen-fingerprint-scanner","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vivo \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0930 !","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"59478b964f1c1b5a458b4659","slug":"amazon-smartphone-sale-buy-mobile-with-upto-20000-discount","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932: \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 20 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top