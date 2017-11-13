Download App
अमेजॉन पर Nokia Week शुरू, मिल रहा है 3,500 रुपये तक का कैशबैक

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:17 AM IST
Amazon Nokia week, Cashback upto 3500

अगर आप भी नोकिया का मोबाइल खरीदना चाहते हैं तो Amazon इंडिया पर Nokia Week शुरू हो गया है जिसके तहत नोकिया के स्मार्टफोन पर 3,500 रुपये तक का कैशबैक मिल रहा है। इस ऑफर में अमेजॉन ने नोकिया 6 और नोकिया 8 को सेल में रखा है। तो आइए जानते हैं 13 से 17 नवंबर तक चलने वाले इस अमेजॉन नोकिया वीक में क्या है खास?

