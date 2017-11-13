बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेजॉन पर Nokia Week शुरू, मिल रहा है 3,500 रुपये तक का कैशबैक
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tech Diary
›
Amazon Nokia week, Cashback upto 3500
{"_id":"5a0932094f1c1b3c3d8b7058","slug":"amazon-nokia-week-cashback-upto-3500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 Nokia Week \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 3,500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0936\u092c\u0948\u0915","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:17 AM IST
अगर आप भी नोकिया का मोबाइल खरीदना चाहते हैं तो
पर Nokia Week शुरू हो गया है जिसके तहत Amazon इंडिया के स्मार्टफोन पर 3,500 रुपये तक का कैशबैक मिल रहा है। इस ऑफर में अमेजॉन ने नोकिया 6 और नोकिया 8 को सेल में रखा है। तो आइए जानते हैं 13 से 17 नवंबर तक चलने वाले इस अमेजॉन नोकिया वीक में क्या है खास? नोकिया
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0008f34f1c1bc8678b98ae","slug":"airtel-revised-its-pre-paid-plans-including-rs-349-and-rs-549-plan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f, \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u094b\u091c 1.5GB \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a03fc184f1c1b87698ba47d","slug":"idea-cellular-offers-280gb-extra-data-with-xiaomi-redmi-y1-and-redmi-y1-lite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 6,999 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 280GB \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a06b0684f1c1b6e548bc43f","slug":"technology-news-this-week-from-5-to-12-november-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"399 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 2,599 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0936\u092c\u0948\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a081eae4f1c1b76678babf2","slug":"reliance-jio-rivals-airtel-vodafone-idea-has-no-simplecity-in-plans","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Reliance Jio \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a07e2394f1c1b6d548bc513","slug":"apple-iphone-x-temporarily-lose-touch-functionality-in-cold-weather","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 iPhone X \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947, \u090f\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a06b0684f1c1b6e548bc43f","slug":"technology-news-this-week-from-5-to-12-november-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"399 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 2,599 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0936\u092c\u0948\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!