जियो को करारा जवाब, एयरटेल ने लॉन्च किए 5 से 399 रु. तक के प्लान
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 12:23 PM IST
एयरटेल ने जियो को कड़ी टक्कर देने के लिए अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दांव खेल दिया है। एयरटेल ने प्री-पेड यूजर्स के लिए जियो के मुकाबले 5 रुपये से लेकर 399 रुपये तक के प्लान लॉन्च किए हैं जिनमें रेट कटर से लेकर अनलिमिटिड डाटा और कॉलिंग तक के प्लान शामिल हैं तो आइए जानते हैं इन सभी प्लान के बारे में।
