जियो को टक्कर देने के लिए एयरटेल का नया दांव, होगी ग्राहकों की मौज
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 12:30 PM IST
रिलायंस जियो के बाद सभी कंपनियों ग्राहकों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा लुभाने की होड़ लगी है, इसी सिलसिले में रोज कंपनियां नए-नए ऑफर ला रही है। अब इस मैदान में एयरटेल भी आ गई है। एयरटेल ने अब पोस्टपेड ग्राहकों के लिए 'माइप्लान इंफिनिटी' के तौर पर दो शानदार प्लान पेश किए हैं।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
