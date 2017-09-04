बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन 8 स्मार्टफोन में है 5000mAh तक की बैटरी, कीमत 10,000 रु. से कम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tech Diary
›
8 smartphones with massive 5000mAh battery and price under 10000
{"_id":"59ad36bd4f1c1b4d738b50e6","slug":"8-smartphones-with-massive-5000mah-battery-and-price-under-10000","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 8 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 5000mAh \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 10,000 \u0930\u0941. \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 04:49 PM IST
आज स्मार्टफोन सभी के पास है लेकिन 90 फीसदी लोग बैटरी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। कुछ फोन में अच्छी बैटरी है तो उनकी कीमत ज्यादा है। ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए 8 ऐसे स्मार्टफोन लेकर आए हैं जिनमें 5000 एमएएच तक की बैटरी मिलेगी और अच्छी बात यह है कि उनकी कीमत 10 हजार रुपये से कम है। तो आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में।
ये भी पढ़ेंः बिना इंटरनेट एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल में ऐसे डाउनलोड करें App
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a9268a4f1c1b51738b4a92","slug":"7-4g-volte-smartphoens-under-6000","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 4G VoLTE \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a7c2274f1c1b5b738b4893","slug":"apple-iphone-sale-starts-with-upto-15000-discount-at-paytm-mall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"iPhone \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 15,000 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"59aa6a7a4f1c1b5b738b4cb1","slug":"technology-news-this-week-from-27-august-to-2-september-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"iPhone 8 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59acf6094f1c1bf3278b516e","slug":"airtel-launched-plans-from-rs-5-to-rs-399-to-counter-jio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u090f 5 \u0938\u0947 399 \u0930\u0941. \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"59ad17294f1c1b02278b4fef","slug":"instagram-blue-ticks-verification-badges-are-selling-for-a-steep-price","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 !","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915","slug":"social-network"}}
{"_id":"59ad00074f1c1b0a278b513c","slug":"panasonic-launched-movable-fridge-thats-comes-when-you-call-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0938\u094b\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091c, \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!