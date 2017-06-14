बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोकिया 6 को कड़ी टक्कर देंगे ये 5 स्मार्टफोन !
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 01:22 PM IST
नोकिया
और एचएमडी ग्लोबल ने अपने नए एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल नोकिया 3, नोकिया 5 और
नोकिया 6
के साथ भारतीय बाजार में वापसी करने की कोशिश में है, लेकिन नोकिया को कड़ी टक्कर देने के लिए कई सारी मोबाइल कंपनियां मार्केट में पहले से मौजूद हैं। आइए देखते हैं कि नोकिया 6 के साथ इंडिया में कौन-कौन से स्मार्टफोन की सीधी टक्कर होने वाली है?
