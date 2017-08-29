बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
6GB रैम के साथ भारत में मिलने वाले 5 स्मार्टफोन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tech Diary
›
5 smartphone in India with 6GB RAM
{"_id":"59a54b504f1c1b1e278b459a","slug":"5-smartphone-in-india-with-6gb-ram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6GB \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 04:39 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599fbd144f1c1b96108b4588","slug":"jio-phone-booking-know-all-terms-and-conditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599ffab24f1c1b71328b4962","slug":"itel-mobile-and-vodafone-join-hands-to-give-jio-phone-competition-with-free-feature-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"itel-\u0935\u094b\u0921\u093e\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930, \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 900 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"59a3fe6a4f1c1bd0748b45ef","slug":"7-smartphones-that-price-will-cut-recently-including-samsung-galaxy-s8-plus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0948 25,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a545494f1c1bf4268b45a5","slug":"intex-aqua-style-3-launched-with-4g-volte-support-at-rs-4299","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"4,299 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0921 \u0907\u0928 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e 4G \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"59a536314f1c1b0d278b4587","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-4a-new-variant-with-3gb-ram-and-32gb-rom-launched","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0913\u092e\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0940 4\u090f \u0915\u093e 3GB \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0914\u0930 32GB \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091c \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u091f \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"59a530164f1c1be6278b4576","slug":"vodafone-india-offer-28gb-data-and-unlimited-voice-calls-for-28-days-at-rs-392","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b\u0921\u093e\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e 392 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0909\u091f\u0917\u094b\u0907\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"59a523474f1c1b82018b46da","slug":"moto-g5s-plus-and-moto-g5s-launched-in-india-know-price-and-specification","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0927\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 15,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"59a419334f1c1ba1018b456e","slug":"urdu-poet-makhdoom-mohiuddin-never-wrote-for-bollywood-but-his-poetry-were-used-in-films","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093c\u0926\u0942\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928: \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093c\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093c\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a421964f1c1ba6018b457a","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-tutari-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917' \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0935\u0902\u0926\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a4d8b74f1c1b7c018b4612","slug":"when-anand-narain-mulla-failed-in-urdu-paper","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u091c\u092c ICS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u093c\u0947\u0932... ","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!