बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
500 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले सभी कंपनियों के लिए बेस्ट 4G प्लान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tech Diary
›
5 Best 4G Pre-paid Plans from All Operators Under Rs 500
{"_id":"5a0d397d4f1c1bee688bbb59","slug":"5-best-4g-pre-paid-plans-from-all-operators-under-rs-500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f 4G \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:38 PM IST
पिछले साल से ही टेलीकॉम मार्केट में
जियो
की एंट्री के बाद से डाटा पैक और ऑफर्स को लेकर सभी कंपनियों में जंग चल रही है। रोज नए-नए ऑफर्स पेश हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में हम आपके लिए लेकर आए हैं 500 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले
एयरटेल
, बीएसएनएल, आइडिया और वोडाफोन के सबसे शानदार 4जी प्लान्स।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a03fc184f1c1b87698ba47d","slug":"idea-cellular-offers-280gb-extra-data-with-xiaomi-redmi-y1-and-redmi-y1-lite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 6,999 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 280GB \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a0aa1b64f1c1b3c3d8b75e4","slug":"airtel-vs-vodafone-best-postpaid-plans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b\u0921\u093e\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092a\u0947\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a0932094f1c1b3c3d8b7058","slug":"amazon-nokia-week-cashback-upto-3500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 Nokia Week \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 3,500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0936\u092c\u0948\u0915","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a0c08414f1c1bdb538bd4d5","slug":"vodafone-introduces-two-new-rs-509-and-rs-458-with-unlimited-calling-and-84gb-of-adata","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vodafone \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e 84GB \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0932\u093f\u092e\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a0aca404f1c1b97678bb701","slug":"how-to-verify-your-youtube-channel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 Youtube \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092b\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"5a0aaf684f1c1ba7678bb573","slug":"your-body-sweat-can-be-to-next-smartphone-security","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938 \u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u092f, \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!