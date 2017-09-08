Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

30 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले 10 डाटा प्लान, मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड फायदे

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 01:21 PM IST
10 plans under Rs 30 from Airtel Reliance Jio Vodafone Aircel and idea

अगर आप भी किसी ऐसे प्लान की तलाश में हैं जिनमें कम कीमत में अनलिमिटेड डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलते हैं तो आपकी तलाश आज पूरी हो जाएगी। आज हम आपको 30 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले एयरटेल, वोडाफोन, जियो, एयरसेल और आइडिया के 10 ऐसे ही प्लान के बारे में बताएंगे।

ये भी पढ़ेंः WhatsApp यूज करने के लिए देने पड़ सकते हैं पैसे

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

airtel reliance jio

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Viewed

6,000 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले सात 4G VoLTE स्मार्टफोन

7 4G VoLTE Smartphoens Under 6000
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

iPhone 8 के लॉन्चिंग सहित जानें इस सप्ताह की टेक्नोलॉजी की बड़ी खबरें

Technology News this week from 27 august to 2 September 2017
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जियो फोन बुक करने से पहले जान लें सारी शर्तें, नहीं है आधार कार्ड की जरूरत

Jio Phone booking, Know all terms and conditions
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

ऐसे कर सकते हैं किसी को भी ट्रैक, जानें WhatsApp के ऐसे ही 5 ट्रिक्स

WhatsApp 5 unknown tricks you should know
  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बजट स्मार्टफोन Nubia M2 Play की सेल आज, जानें खासियत

Nubia M2 Play goes to sale via amazon today at Rs 8999
  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +

IFA 2017 टेक्नोलॉजी शो हुआ खत्म, ये हैं शो में लॉन्च हुए बेस्ट प्रोडक्ट्स

IFA 2017: Here is the best products launched in this tech show
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
पेट्रोल-डीजल की जगह बनाएं इलेक्ट्रिक कारें, वरना चलेगा बुल्डोजर: गडकरी

पेट्रोल-डीजल की जगह बनाएं इलेक्ट्रिक कारें, वरना चलेगा बुल्डोजर: गडकरी

एक बार फुल चार्ज होने पर 500km चलेगी ह्युंडई की ये कार

एक बार फुल चार्ज होने पर 500km चलेगी ह्युंडई की ये कार

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

Your Story has been saved!