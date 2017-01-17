बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
19 को लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi Note 4, जानिए कीमत और खासियत
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 02:49 PM IST
श्याओमी के Note 4 के इंतजार की घड़ियां समाप्त हो गई हैं। कंपनी ने नोट 4 की लॉन्चिंग की घोषणा कर दी है।
