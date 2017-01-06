बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वोडाफोन का धमाका, 1699 रुपये का पोस्टपेड प्लान सिर्फ 499 रुपये में !
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:17 PM IST
जियो को चुनौती देने की रणनीति अब पोस्टपेड ग्राहकों तक भी पहुंच गई है। वोडाफोन ने अपने पोस्टपेड ग्राहकों के लिए शानदार ऑफर लॉन्च किए हैं।
