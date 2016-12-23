बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्विटर से दो और अधिकारियों ने कहा अलविदा
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 03:25 PM IST
मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जैक डोर्सी के नेतृत्व में ट्विटर में भारी फेरबदल हो रहा है। सोशल नेटवर्किंग कंपनी ट्विटर से बड़े अधिकारी लगातार नौकरी छोड़कर जा रहे हैं।
अब ट्विटर से दो और अधिकारियों ने अलविदा कह दिया है।
