समाजवादी पार्टी का 'दंगल', सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 04:24 PM IST
reactions on social media after samajwadi party split

समाजवादी पार्टी का दंगल सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल रहा। लोगों ने इस पारिवारिक दंगल पर जमकर चुटकियां ली। किसी ने मुलायम सिंह को 'हानिकारक बापू' बताया तो किसी ने अखिलेश को 'अभिमन्यू' बताया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें कुछ ऐसी ही मजेदार टिप्पणियां। 

घमासान

19 घंटे में सपा का सुल्तान बनकर उभरे अखिलेश, पूरे 'दंगल' पर एक नजर

Akhilesh Yadav‬, ‪Samajwadi Party‬‬, mulayam singh yadav, up news

समाजवादी पार्टी का 'दंगल', सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
