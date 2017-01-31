आपका शहर Close

7 फरवरी को लॉन्च होगा असूस का ये दमदार फोन, जानें क्या है खास

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 02:34 PM IST
asus zenfone 3S max will launch on 7th feb

ताइवान की कंपनी असूस बहुत जल्द एक पावरफुल फोन भारत में लॉन्च करेगी। कंपनी ने जानकारी दी है कि 7 फरवरी को वह 7 फरवरी को जेनफोन 3एस मैक्स लॉन्च करने जा रही है। 

  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
