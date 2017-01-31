बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
7 फरवरी को लॉन्च होगा असूस का ये दमदार फोन, जानें क्या है खास
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 02:34 PM IST
ताइवान की कंपनी असूस बहुत जल्द एक पावरफुल फोन भारत में लॉन्च करेगी। कंपनी ने जानकारी दी है कि 7 फरवरी को वह 7 फरवरी को जेनफोन 3एस मैक्स लॉन्च करने जा रही है।
