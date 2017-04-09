आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

इन पांच मामलों में iPhone 7 से बेहतर है गैलेक्सी S8

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- presented by : अभिषेेक मिश्रा

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 02:30 PM IST
samsung galaxy S8 is better than iphone-7 in these five terms

सैमसंग ने हाल ही में दो नए स्मार्टफोन गैलेक्सी एस 8 और एस 8 प्लस को लॉन्च कर दिया है। सैमसंग के ये दोनों फोन कई मायनों में खास हैं। इन स्मार्टफोन में कुछ खूबियां ऐसी हैं जो एप्पल के लेटेस्ट आईफोन 7 को भी मात देते हैं। आइए जानते है इन फीचर्स के बारे में...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

galaxy s8 galaxy s8 plus

गौरक्षा अभियान

भागवत बोले-गौरक्षा के लिए देश में बने एक समान कानून

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says violence in name of cow protection 'defames cause'

Most Viewed

इन पांच मामलों में iPhone 7 से बेहतर है गैलेक्सी S8

samsung galaxy S8 is better than iphone-7 in these five terms
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

स्मार्टफोन से बेहतरीन फोटो खींचने के लिए जरूर पढ़ें ये टिप्स

tips for taking good pictures from your smartphone
  • शुक्रवार, 24 मार्च 2017
  • +

इस वीक ये रहीं Tech World की बड़ी खबरें

technology news this week must read
  • शनिवार, 1 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

Jio समर सरप्राइज, जानें क्या है पूरा ऑफर ?

jio summer surprise offer everythings you need to know
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

जियो को मिले 7.2 करोड़ ग्राहक, प्राइम ऑफर 15 अप्रैल तक बढ़ा

JIO ANNOUNCES SUMMER SURPRISE FOR JIO PRIME MEMBERS
  • सोमवार, 3 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

इन 5 फ्री तरीकों से बढ़ाएं फेसबुक पेज लाइक्स

5 Free Ways To Increase Your Facebook Page Likes
  • शनिवार, 1 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top