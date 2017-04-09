बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन पांच मामलों में iPhone 7 से बेहतर है गैलेक्सी S8
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
samsung galaxy S8 is better than iphone-7 in these five terms
{"_id":"58e0f9bc4f1c1bf6465b4156","slug":"samsung-galaxy-s8-is-better-than-iphone-7-in-these-five-terms","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 iPhone 7 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 S8","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 02:30 PM IST
सैमसंग
ने हाल ही में दो नए स्मार्टफोन
गैलेक्सी एस 8
और एस 8 प्लस को लॉन्च कर दिया है। सैमसंग के ये दोनों फोन कई मायनों में खास हैं। इन स्मार्टफोन में कुछ खूबियां ऐसी हैं जो एप्पल के लेटेस्ट
आईफोन 7
को भी मात देते हैं। आइए जानते है इन फीचर्स के बारे में...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e0f9bc4f1c1bf6465b4156","slug":"samsung-galaxy-s8-is-better-than-iphone-7-in-these-five-terms","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 iPhone 7 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 S8","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"58d4f6304f1c1bfc2f1a17cb","slug":"tips-for-taking-good-pictures-from-your-smartphone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
शुक्रवार, 24 मार्च 2017
+ {"_id":"58df8b824f1c1bb01063f8b2","slug":"technology-news-this-week-must-read","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0915 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 Tech World \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58df3ccb4f1c1be53763e0ff","slug":"jio-summer-surprise-offer-everythings-you-need-to-know","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jio \u0938\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930 ?","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58df594c4f1c1b424763e08b","slug":"bsnl-launches-new-experience-unlimited-bb249-plan-offering-10gb-data-per-day","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSNL \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 10GB \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"58de74374f1c1bc20463ec66","slug":"jio-announces-jio-summer-surprise-for-jio-prime-members","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 7.2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0911\u092b\u0930 15 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"58df64264f1c1bc20463f7d1","slug":"5-free-ways-to-increase-your-facebook-page-likes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0947\u091c \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top